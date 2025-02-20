REPORT: Why the Raiders Could Make a Move For Veteran Kirk Cousins
The Las Vegas Raiders need a quarterback and it seems likely they could acquire one without having to fish in the NFL Draft, which offers a shaky (at best) selection of signal callers.
While Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold is getting all the attention as the Raiders' choice, it is former Vikings star, Kirk Cousins, that Pro Football Focus' John Kosko writes could end up in the desert via trade.
With a winning head coach in Pete Carroll and stability throughout the building, Cousins could thrive with a strong offensive line and competent play-caller in offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.
"The Raiders are in an odd spot when it comes to the quarterback position this offseason," wrote Kosko. "They currently hold the sixth in the draft, but the top three teams are all in need of a quarterback. While most draft analysts see three first-round-worthy quarterbacks in this class, it remains uncertain whether they’ll go 1-2-3 at the top. That uncertainty puts Las Vegas in a tough spot — one where they may feel more urgency to address the position in free agency rather than hoping their preferred prospect falls to them at No. 6.
"With Pete Carroll returning to the NFL as head coach and Chip Kelly running the offense, the Raiders will want to establish both success and a clear offensive identity as quickly as possible. Carroll’s philosophy has always centered around a strong run game and effective play-action passing, making Kirk Cousins an ideal fit for the system.
"The Raiders already have a solid pass-blocking offensive line that ranked 15th in PFF’s pass-blocking grades in 2024, and that is an absolute must for Cousins. Combine that with the second-most cap space in the NFL, and Las Vegas has the resources to add receiving weapons and shore up any remaining weaknesses on the line.
" ... [Cousins] may not be the long-term answer the franchise is searching for, but he’s more than capable of providing much-needed stability at the position for a team desperate to find a solution under center."
If the Raiders were to get a veteran like Cousins, it would free them up to use the sixth overall pick to take a big-time weapon on offense, like generational running back Ashton Jeanty, or wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (paired with Bowers and Jakobi Meyers, it would give Cousins a lot to work with).
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE