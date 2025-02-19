REPORT: How the Raiders Should Handle Koonce's Situation
The Las Vegas Raiders entered the season expected to field one of the best defenses in the National Football League, as they believed they had one of the top defensive lines in the league. However, their dreams of putting together a dominating defense powered by their defensive line sustained a significant blow when rising defensive end Malcolm Koonce suffered a season-ending injury days before Las Vegas' season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Nick Shook of NFL.com recently listed a number of pending free agents who should stay with their team and a few who should move on to better opportunities this offseason. Shook believes Koonce falls in the latter and should find a team that is closer to the ultimate goal than the Raiders appear to be. This would mean the Raiders parting ways with Koonce this offseason.
"Koonce suffered a season-ending knee injury just before the 2024 campaign kicked off, but he should be ready to go for the '25 season. If I were him, I'd take a one-year prove-it deal and look to re-enter the market next offseason, when he'll still be just 27. Sticking with the Raiders on such a deal is possible, sure, but I would like to choose a team closer to the Super Bowl," Shook said. "Make a run at a title, and then make the move for BIG money in 2026."
Koonce's talent is undeniable, yet also unproven. While Koonce was undoubtedly on the rise, he had yet to play well consistently for an extended period. That is what this season was supposed to be for Koonce before his devastating injury. His lost season was an unfortunate blow for him and the Raiders, as former Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce admitted before being fired that Koonce's injury was arguably the most difficult loss of the season for Las Vegas.
If he is in the right situation, Koonce can become one of the better defensive ends in the league if he stays healthy and continues to develop. Although it was not necessarily his fault, the Raiders waited years for Koonce to show he could be a viable player along their defensive line. Things simply did not work out for the veteran defensive end in Las Vegas.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.