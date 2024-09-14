REPORT: Latest Mock Draft Has Raiders Completely Rebuilding
To draft a quarterback is to put all of your chips on the table. It is a breath of fresh air, but it also means that unless you get a generational quarterback like CJ Stroud, you might not find success in Year 1. You might have to wait a while.
If you go the developmental route, you could potentially get a Jordan Love situation with the Green Bay Packers. Granted, the Packers had a Hall of Famer to buy them time in Aaron Rodgers.
If you throw the player into the fire, it could be a rough going for a season or two, like in the case of Buffalo's Josh Allen. Regardless, drafting a first-round quarterback is a risky business. And those were just examples of things going right. Forget about poor drafting teams' luck.
The Las Vegas Raiders have their starting quarterback in Gardner Minshew. They made an investment in 2024 with the draft, not a gamble. They chose to build around the two options they had -- Aidan O'Connell or Minshew.
The Raiders dropped their season opener with Minshew as the starter. He did not play poorly. He also did not set the field on fire, either. Minshew was 25 of 33 for 257 passing yards and a touchdown. He also threw an interception and took four sacks.
A rough outing, but nothing to sound the alarms just yet. It was Week 1 and under a new staff.
Nonetheless, the latest mock draft from CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso projected the Raiders to select Georgia quarterback Carson Beck with the sixth overall pick.
"At this point, no one has any clue how the quarterback position will shake out in April," Trapasso wrote. "There's no real consensus for these top guys -- but Beck feels like the safest bet, and the Raiders need stability at the game's most vital position."
The quarterback class of 2025 is weaker than that of 2024, with a lot more question marks. Beck is the third signal caller off of the board for Trapaasso, behind Miami's Cam Ward and USC's Miller Moss.
Other quarterbacks like Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, and Texas' Quinn Ewers are potential high picks.
