REPORT: Ludicrous Column Bashes Raiders, Props Up Rival's Bo Nix
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best defenses in the league. It was built by head coach Antonio Pierce to fit his vision of physicality and toughness.
Perhaps the signature performance of the defense was the Baltimore win, holding a dangerous Ravens defense at bay. The Raider defense has one of the best players in the league on its front in edge rusher Maxx Crosby, an All-Pro. Christian Wilkins, John Jenkins, Adam Butler in the interior. At the second level, linebacker Robert Spillane is the Crosby of the linebacker corps, off to a hot start this season as perhaps the most underrated linebacker in the league.
Patrick Graham's defense is clicking and despite being racked with injuries against the Cleveland Browns, put in a valiant effort in a momentous win.
Troy Renck of The Denver Post believes the Raiders have a bad defense. He also thinks this will be the week that rookie quarterback Bo Nix will thrive. Despite this theory, Renck pointed to evidence to the contrary -- the Broncos offense has been anemic. Especially in the passing game.
Yet.
"There is so much more to Nix than this," Renck wrote. "For long stretches, he looks like a survivor aspiring to become a game manager. This is not who he is. There is something about Nix. We just haven’t seen it yet. At least not for 60 minutes. ... It is understood he is a rookie. He doesn’t act like one. ... How about this? If the Broncos want to go fast, they must stop grinding gears. And this week provides a straightaway to redline the engine. The Raiders defense stinks. They don’t do anything particularly well. When the Broncos trailed 6-0 at halftime last Sunday, Payton felt confident they would win, describing balance as critical even as he called 16 dropbacks and nine rush attempts. Payton always says the right things. It’s time to do them, pairing his sharp mind with Nix’s skillset.
"How about four quarters of competent offense? Who’s with me? It is October after all. And it is at home in front of a crowd that has no desire to see bad and boring again. Of all the embarrassing things over the last eight years of no playoffs and seven straight losing seasons, nothing is worse than dropping eight straight to the Raiders. These are not Al Davis’ outcasts, who won Super Bowls in the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s. These Raiders boast a losing record during this current domination of Denver. There are defining moments in every season, and there should be one Sunday with the Broncos becoming the boxing glove instead of the speed bag."
Interestingly, Renck gives very little evidence to his reasoning why Nix will play so well against a "bad" Raiders defense. One might wonder what Renck is basing this prediction off of...Vibes?
