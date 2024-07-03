REPORT: Minshew Making Quite the Impression with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are among the few teams with legitimate competition for their starting quarterback position. Raiders general manager Tom Telesco added former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew to the team’s roster earlier this offseason as a candidate for the starting position. The Raiders' quarterback position has been a significant concern for the team since the departure of Derek Carr.
While the Raiders were confident in second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell after leading the team to a 5-4 record over the second half of last season, the team lacked a quality second option at quarterback. Minshew, who has been a starting and a backup quarterback for various teams around the league, provided the Raiders with either a legitimate starting quarterback who has much more experience than O’Connell or a quality backup on the roster, should O’Connell’s play or health warrant a switch at the position.
Minshew has many years of experience and beat the O’Connell and the Raiders last season in a game both the Colts and Raiders needed to stay in the playoff hunt late last season. NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said the veteran Minshew has made a strong impression on the Raiders coaching staff this offseason.
“I’m told Gardner Minshew has also made quite the impression,” Fowler said. “He’s shown a lot of moxie, going off-script and changing plays in the huddle already. He’s learned the offense that quickly. He’s got the best job in the league. He can start games for you. He can be a backup. He’s got a great personality.”
Minshew has made multiple stops around the National Football League as a starter and a backup. He has almost always played well when called upon, which is a large part of why the Raiders signed him earlier this offseason.
ESPN’s Matt Barrie added, “By the way, every time Minshew has had an opportunity somewhere, he has played well.”
As the Raiders’ offense looks to improve from a disappointing season, they do so with Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy, new offensive line coach James Cregg, and possibly a new starting quarterback at some point this season as well if Minshew can beat out O’Connell for the position, or if O’Connell struggles at some point during the season.
