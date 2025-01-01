REPORT: Mock Draft Has Raiders Bolstering Defense in Intriguing Way
The Las Vegas Raiders are in an interesting position. Yes, they need a quarterback. But Aidan O'Connell continues to show that with competent coaching and playcalling he is a serviceable option. Is a franchise guy? That is yet to be discovered. Remember, he has an incredibly small NFL sample so far.
But what he has shown hasn't exactly counted him out.
The Raiders have weapons in Brock Bowers, uber-talented generational rookie, and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Tre Tucker has shown the ability to make big plays, too. The run game will likely be addressed at some point in the 2025 NFL Draft, at both the running back position and the offensive line.
Defensively, the Raiders could use some linebacker depth. The safeties have shown a lot to like and at cornerback, Nate Hobbs and Jakorian Bennett were standouts in 2024.
A mock draft from CBS Sports has the Silver and Black adding to defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's formidable secondary with Michigan cornerback Will Johnson.
"Will Johnson may be the best player available when healthy and available," CBS Sports' Josh Edwards wrote. "He is a Patrick Surtain II-caliber cornerback prospect at his best. Las Vegas has struggled to find a boundary cornerback worth investing in for more than a decade."
That is a lofty comparison for a defensive back who missed nearly all of 2024 with an injury. Johnson is a long, physical, skilled cornerback who comes from a good football program in what was Jim Harbaugh's Michigan. He has grit and a high compete level, like most of Harbaugh's national title players. Lot of intangibles.
"Michigan cornerback Will Johnson is an elite prospect with the instincts and physicality to be a marquee perimeter cornerback at the NFL level," the 33rd Team's Kyle Crabbs wrote. "His eye discipline is wonderful and pairs with a massive sphere of influence in coverage and a jarring, striking ability to create big plays in the passing game. This isn’t a player you’ll need to worry about lighting a fire under, and his competitive nature gives him the feel of an alpha coverage player who will match wits with opposing WR1s for defenses that want to play matchups in the secondary.
"A top-of-the-first-round player, Johnson has the ability to transform a secondary with the domino effect his presence will bring to a cornerback depth chart."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE