REPORT: Mock Draft Lands Raiders Electric WR
Many Las Vegas Raiders fans are ready to ignore what happens for the rest of the 2024 season and focus on the future.
The NFL Draft always provides the illusion of promise for a team looking for more young talent to save their franchise. Raider Nation is ready for a fresh face to come in and turn things around for the Silver and Black.
Quarterback will be General Manager Tom Telesco's most important area of focus this offseason, but is it guaranteed the Raiders will pursue one in the 2025 NFL Draft?
Not necessarily, says Pro Football Network’s Dalton Miller.
The Raiders currently hold the No. 7 overall selection in the draft, and with that pick, Miller has the Raiders selecting Missouri star wide receiver Luther Burden III.
On the pick, Miller writes:
“The Raiders likely do not want to head into 2025 with their current crop of quarterbacks, but this draft class bears little fruit when looking at the draftable quarterbacks. With Burden’s skill set on the outside, the quarterback’s job becomes just a bit easier/.
Burden isn’t quite Deebo Samuel with the ball in his hands, but he’s nothing short of mesmerizing when he’s bouncing off and shaking would-be tacklers. At 5-foot-11, 208 pounds, Burden has the density of a running back with the route running and spectacular catch ability to garner top 10 recognition in this class.”
The Raiders selecting Burden may raise a few eyebrows from Raiders fans, but the pick would make sense. After trading away Davante Adams, this roster has little receiver talent and depth. Even Jakobi Meyers is set to hit free agency after the 2025 season. Las Vegas must find long-term wide receiver talent.
Burden has 40 receptions for 450 yards and four touchdowns this season, adding 105 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He has a case for being this class’ best wide receiver.
As Miller mentioned, Burden shares some similarities with San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel in how they are both built and used on the field. It is not a one-for-one comparison, but some similarities are there.
As for the quarterback position, the Raiders could opt to sign a proven option in free agency or select a developmental project later in the draft.
Burden’s unique skill set could benefit the Raiders, but we have a long way to go before the NFL Draft in April.
