Raiders Connected to Dynamic Sleeper WR in NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders have a pretty significant need at wide receiver this offseason, and while the need for a quarterbac may overshadow it, it's still a very real issue, nonetheless.
So, will the Raiders go out of their way to address the problem in the coming months?
Las Vegas has a ton of cap room at its disposal, so it can absolutely spend big on the position in free agency. The qualifier is that top receivers may not be overly interested in joining the Raiders given their massive question mark under center.
For that reason, Las Vegas may have to build through the NFL Draft, and it will be important for the Raiders to identify some sleepers on Day 2 and beyond.
One name to monitor is Miami Hurricanes receiver Xavier Restrepo, and Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team is projecting Las Vegas to select Restrepo in the third round.
Restrepo is not generally regarded as one of the upper echelon receivers in this draft class, but the numbers don't lie: he was terrific in 2024.
The 22-year-old hauled in 69 receptions for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns this past season, earning All-American honors. He also led the ACC in the latter two statistical categories.
Restrepo projects to be a slot receiver on the NFL level, which is perfectly fine so long as the Raiders have some big targets on the outside (like Jakobi Meyers). He isn't the fastest guy in the world, but he possesses great hands and terrific route-running ability.
Whoever ends up playing quarterback for Las Vegas in 2025 will need a security blanket on short and intermediate throws, and while tight end Brock Bowers could be that target, it would be nice to have another option. Restrepo could absolutely fill that role.
The Raiders own a pair of third-round draft picks, so they can absolutely afford to take a swing on a wide receiver on Day 2 this April.
It would definitely be more ideal if Las Vegas could land a big-time receiver in free agency like Tee Higgins or Chris Godwin, but if not, the Raiders may have to turn to pass-catchers like Restrepo in the draft.
