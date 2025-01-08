REPORT: NFL Analysts Sound Off on Raiders Firing Antonio Pierce
The Las Vegas Raiders did not have a successful season. The season was a disappointment from top to bottom. The Silver and Black went 4-13 in their 2024-2025 NFL campaign. They did not only finish last in their division but they did not win any games in the AFC West.
The season was filled with injuries and a lot of issues on the offensive side of the ball.
The Raiders have a lot of moves and decisions to make this offseason. And the first domino fell on Tuesday. The organization and owner Mark Davis fired head coach Antonio Pierce. It was a shocking move considering that Pierce was only the head coach for one season.
"Antonio Pierce out after one year as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders," said ESPN NFL Analyst Dan Graziano on NFL Live. "A lot of good feelings around that situation last year because he had finished strong as an interim coach the year before. But the general manager Tom Telesco who we had been told was staying on as general manager and new minority owner Tom Brady, both expected to have a role in the selection of the next head coach. Antonio Pierce is obviously, the team did not perform under the extent that ownership wanted it to this year and they decided to make a change."
"I think the overall thing, we have a head coaching hiring and firing epidemic," said former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky. "I do not know the last time we had two head coaches that were fired after the first season and something needs to be looked at with the hiring process, that is going on in some situations. I think number one, they have the sixth pick in the NFL draft. And number two, they have $73 million, which is the fifth most in free agency."
"So, Tom Telesco is going to stay as their general manager. Everyone is going to correlate. You have to get a quarterback, that is 100 percent valid, but we cannot just consistently think get the quarterback. In the division, they have Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. They have Sean Payton and Bo Nix. And they have Justin Hubert and Jim Harbaugh. You got to make sure the head coach you get is paired with the right quarterback to have any shot in the division."
