REPORT: NFL Media Responds to Raiders' Mark Davis' Latest Message
As the NFL trade deadline approaches, more and more talk regarding defensive end Maxx Crosby's future with the Las Vegas Raiders continues to build up.
Of course, it is all just talk; Raiders owner Mark Davis confirmed as much when, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, he sent an email to ESPN over the weekend that stated, "We're Not Trading Maxx Crosby. Before Or After The Trade Deadline!!!”
But that, of course, isn't going to keep the national media from still talking about it.
Davis' message was discussed on CBS Sports HQ on Sunday morning. With the quarterback position currently being a major need for the Raiders, CBS Sports' Pete Prisco gave his take on what the Raiders should do with Crosby.
"See, here's what I would do, if I was the general manager, because I don't care how many Maxx Crosbys you have, you're not winning if you don't have a quarterback. You have to find a quarterback. So go get the assets that make sure you get the quarterback you want. And to do that -- they probably aren't going to be picking in the top five -- so to do that, you have to go get the draft picks or whatever to go move up to go get that guy. You keep hearing they love Shadeur Sanders. Well, if you love Shadeur Sanders, ans you're not in a position to go get him, aren't you better off having Sanders than Maxx Crosby? Of course you are. So, that's the reason you have to get rid of Crosby.
"I love Crosby. I want 10 of him on my team, 11 of him on my team on defense. But the bottom line is, I don't care how good he is, the way that team is constructed with the quarterback situation. They're not winning with him on the field if they don't have the quarterback situation fixed."
Davis made it perfectly clear just how much his club values Crosby. And it should. He is the heart and soul of the Raiders, and regardless of what Prisco says, the All-Pro edge rusher needs to be on the roster.
While there's other routes to take in search for success, ones where Crosby doesn't have to be a factor in the equation, his presence gives them a significant head start in that endeavor. There's other ways to get your quarterback.
