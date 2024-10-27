REPORT: Outlandish Trade Suggestion for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are clearly headed towards a rebuilt.
After trading All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, it is likely the Raiders’ front office has already begun planning for the future. The Raiders are in desperate need of a new, young, and talented quarterback and there are plenty of talented quarterbacks entering the National Football League this season.
At 2-5, the Raiders have already signed quarterback Desmond Ridder. Considering the assets they have at their disposal at the top of next season, it is unlikely the Raiders make more than under-the-radar signings. With the trade deadline approaching, trade suggestionss often get thrown around.
ESPN’s Ben Solak recently suggested that the Raiders make a trade before the deadline to improve the team. However, the trade he suggested was a bit curious, as he proposed the Raiders make a trade for an injured player at a position the Raiders are relatively fine at.
“With the departure of Adams and the absence of tight end Michael Mayer, the Raiders have a lot of targets available,” Solak said. “Burks never hit for the [Tennessee] Titans as an A.J. Brown replacement, but I’m still interested in the designed-touch and shot-play potential of a highly-explosive 225-pound receiver.
“Burks would slide into the WR3 role behind Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker, but he could also continue to get looks on special teams as a returner. But first, he’d need to get healthy; he is out with a knee injury.”
The Raiders have plenty of holes to fill on the roster but wide receiver is not one of them. While a wide receiver may help them in the future and if the team feels it is worth trading assets away with an upcoming draft where they have plenty of draft picks and an offseason where they will have a ton money to spend on quality free agents, it makes much more sense for the Raiders to stay put unless they plan on making a significant move this season.
Still, the Raiders trading for another wide receiver, especially one that is far from a top-tier option does not make sense to do during a 2-5 that is headed nowhere fast. The Raiders are unlikely to go to the Super Bowl this season. So, making a move of any kind, that requires them trading draft picks, does not make sense for where this season clearly appears to be headed.
