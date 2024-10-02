REPORT: Potential Landing Spots for Raiders' Adams
A lot was reported on Tuesday about a potential trade nearing involving Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.
We reported last night that a source told us that if the Raiders were to trade the six-time Pro Bowler, it would have to be a "substantive" deal.
According to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Adams even "informed the team that he preferred to be traded."
It seems all signs are pointing to an incoming trade for the star wideout.
In the event this does happen, which team(s) would be involved?
Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr broke down some teams that could be potential destinations for Adams. Let's look at the ones that make the most sense.
New York Giants/Arizona Cardinals/Chicago Bears
"If you’re the Giants, Cardinals or Bears, your quarterback situation is either 'fixed' from a financial standpoint ... or it’s going to improve," Orr wrote.
Orr noted that for the Giants, Adams would be a "mentor" for a potential rookie under center next year and/or young, up-and-coming wide receiver Malik Nabers. He described a similar situation with Arizona Cardinals rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. and Chicago Bears rookie wideout Rome Odunze.
New York Jets
This one is what Orr calls "obvious." It would reunite Adams with his former longtime quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a hope that Orr believes would be mutual. Like the previous scenarios, Orr noted that Adams could help a young rising wideout in Garrett Wilson.
Washington Commanders
Orr detailed the impact Adams could have on rookie star quarterback Jayden Daniels and Washington offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.
Pittsburgh Steelers
There's no question the 3-1 Steelers could be even better with Adams. Orr acknowledged that, aside from George Pickens, Pittsburgh doesn't have many receiving threats.
New England Patriots
Orr viewed this potential trade as one of the more unlikely one, as Adams would be back in a similar position as he is with the Raiders. The main reason for the consideration is the fact that New England had been pursuing San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk this past offseason.
The following are the rest of the teams on Orr's list, those these ones seem like the least likely destinations.
Kansas City Chiefs
Buffalo Bills
Minnesota Vikings
New Orleans Saints
Atlanta Falcons
Los Angeles Rams
San Francisco 49ers
