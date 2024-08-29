REPORT: Potential Raiders Minority Owner Tom Brady Could Restricted, Not Unexpected Per Our Previous Reporting
The Las Vegas Raiders want to add an All-Pro to ownership. Former NFL quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is looking to buy in as a minority owner. That has been a well-known fact for quite some time.
However, with Brady having signed a reportedly massive deal with Fox to become a color commentator, things could get complicated for the former MVP signal-caller.
Our previous reporting outlined how Brady's ownership could potentially hinder his ability as a broadcaster. A recent report from Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, citing ESPN's Seth Wickersham, validates the idea.
"If/when Brady’s purchase of a portion of the Raiders is approved, severe restrictions on his access to all NFL teams will be activated," Florio wrote. "Per Wickersham, 'Brady would not be permitted to be in another team’s facility, would not be permitted to witness practice and would not be permitted to attend broadcast production meetings, either in-person or virtually.' ... Those things are the lifeblood of broadcast crews. It gives them inside information regarding the game that will unfold, making it easier to tell fans what happened.
"Brady would be prohibited from ever doing that, except on the rare occasions that he works a Raiders game."
That is not where the restrictions would end, though. Brady would ostensibly be handcuffed during the broadcasts as well.
"Brady also would be 'prohibited from publicly criticizing game officials and other clubs,' which could open the door to a fine if he goes to far in calling a bad call a bad call," Florio wrote. "It’s unclear if/when the transaction will be approved by owners. At this point, Brady and Fox should want it to be delayed until after the 2024 season. Why have Brady’s first year complicated by a potential approval of the transaction in October, or December?"
Florio's writing could be interpreted by some as critical of Brady's post-playing endeavors. Florio says that the former Patriots great should "pick a lane."
"Be an owner or be a broadcaster," Florio wrote. "Don’t be both. Because you can’t be an owner and do the job properly as a broadcaster. To try to both, frankly, is more than a little selfish."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE