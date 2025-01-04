REPORT: Raiders' Chaisson Just Led All NFL Defenders in Key Stat
The Las Vegas Raiders picked up their second straight victory in Week 17 over the New Orleans Saints. The Raiders defense once again led the way in the victory. The defensive pass rush was consistent the whole game in New Orleans. The defense was resilient and got multiple stops to set up the offense in a good position.
The pass rush was led by defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson. Chaisson has been a great addition to the Silver and Black this season.
He was signed to the practice squad at the beginning of the season and then signed to the active roster in October and has made most of his opportunity once he got his chance because of injuries to the defensive line.
According to PFF, in Week 17 Chaisson led all defenders in the National Football League with a 90.5 pass-rushing grade. It was Chaisson's best performance in his career.
"But I'm just talking about KC [K'Lavon Chaisson] the player for us," said head coach Antonio Pierce. "I mean, I think he's done an outstanding job since he's gotten here, bought into what we want to do. Robbie Leonard and Andre [Carter] have done a good job of kind of just fitting him in. And I know over the last month, he's been kind of wrecking havoc. In the passing game, has an interception, obviously, getting after the quarterback, but then in the running game, with all the injuries, he's been a bright spot for us. Somebody that obviously has tier one traits as a first-round pick, but I think he's kind of found his home here, and we're happy to have him on our side."
Chaisson was a former first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was a product out of LSU. He was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Jaguars did not pick up his fifth-year option and he was signed by the Carolina Panthers this past offseason before getting released before the season started.
Chaisson has found his footing since coming to the Raiders. He has played well and has been a big part of the young defense that has played hard all season.
Chaisson is a key player the Silver and Black would like to bring back next season. He has earned it and will make the defense better next season when the Raiders get all their guys back healthy.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE