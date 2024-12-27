REPORT: Raiders Defender's Stellar Play Earns Recognition
The Las Vegas Raiders snapped their 10-game losing streak by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars at home on Sunday. While many would have preferred the Raiders lose again to ensure a high draft pick, expecting a professional team to lose on purpose is unreasonable.
However, although the Raiders' offense played better on Sunday than it has most of the season, the Raiders' defense continued its dependable play. Similar to how the Raiders' offense played better than it had all season, the Raiders' defense elevated its play as well.
The Raiders' defense forced two turnovers against the Jaguars, each of which was a turning point in the game. It was the third consecutive week the Raiders forced a turnover after hovering near the bottom of the league in forced turnovers for most of the season.
While Las Vegas' defense has played well this season, they undoubtedly elevated their play Sunday against Jacksonville.
Adam H. Beasley of the Pro Football Network released his list of players around the league deserving of a game ball for a productive game in Week 15. Raiders' safety Isaiah Pola-Mao made the list after forcing two fumbles against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Raiders' first months.
"The Raiders snapped their 10-game losing streak Sunday because they got just enough offense to avoid wasting another solid defensive performance," Beasley said.
"And right in the middle of it all? Isaiah Pola-Mao, the third-year safety who, forced two fumbles and led the Raiders with nine tackles in their 19-14 victory over the Jaguars. It was the third time in four games that Raiders DC Brandon Graham’s unit has held their opponents to under 20 points. Since Week 13, the Raiders rank fifth in EPA per play (-.070) and fifth in EPA per dropback (-.040)."
The Raiders' defense has been the team's heart over the last couple of seasons. However, this season, they have mainly depended on younger players such as Pola-Mao, as many of the Raiders' veterans on both sides of the ball have sustained injuries.
Las Vegas will need young players such as Pola-Mao to continue rising to the occasion for the rest of the season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE