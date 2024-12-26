REPORT: Raiders Dream of Landing Sanders Not Dead Yet
The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback position has been arguably the most unstable position of the team over the last couple of seasons. The Raiders have featured five different quarterbacks and four different offensive coordinators in the past two seasons alone.
Instability at the quarterback position has been arguably the team's most significant since the departure of Derek Carr. Las Vegas has signed multiple free agent quarterbacks, drafted second-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell in the fourth round of the NFL Draft and even plucked Desmond Ridder off the Arizona Cardinals practice squad.
The Raiders have done all they could have reasonably done to address their quarterback position, but nothing has helped. A dismal season including a 10-game losing streak has put them within striking distance of one of the top quarterbacks available in the draft.
Although the Raiders' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars made the path to Shedeur Sanders a bit more difficult. However, Ryan WIlson of CBS Sports believes the Raiders will make trade up on draft night to ensure they get their quarterback.
"Good luck finding someone tougher than Shedeur Sanders," Wilson said. "He'll stand in the pocket and take hit (after hit after hit) to make a play downfield. He's not the athlete and doesn't have the arm strength of Cam Ward, but he does a lot of things really well. I would like to see him play on time more consistently, but part of that has to do with Colorado's inconsistent offensive line."
While the Raiders undoubtedly need to work on their quarterback position, they also must find a way to improve their offensive line, or Sanders will be in a similar situation as a professional as he was in while playing collegiately.
Although the Raiders feel they need a quarterback, they need to address many other positions as well, whether in the draft or the upcoming free agency period. Regardless, the upcoming offseason is set to be one of the most critical offseasons the Raiders have had in recent memory.
No matter who they draft, the Raiders cannot afford to swing and miss in this draft. They must follow up last year's successful draft haul with another one.
