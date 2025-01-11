REPORT: Raiders Focus Heavily on Offense in Mock Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders have moved on from Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco, starting over and beginning a rebuild.
Owner Mark Davis and Minority Owner Tom Brady are leading the charge as they look to get the Silver and Black on a winning track. With multiple 2025 NFL Draft selections and the second-most projected cap space in the NFL, the resources are available.
The Raiders have many directions they could go with their rebuild process in year one. One mock draft from SportingNews.com’s Dharya Sharma suggests that it could be offense-heavy.
Sharma has Las Vegas selecting Arizona star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 6 overall pick, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe with the No. 37 pick, Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo with the No. 68 pick, and LSU cornerback Zy Alexander with the No. 73 pick.
On the McMillan selection, Sharma writes:
“McMillan is the most explosive and dynamic wide receiver in this year's draft class, as the 21-year-old averaged 15.7 yards per catch in 2024 and also hauled in 84 receptions for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns. Jakobi Meyers had a solid season despite the atrocious quarterback situation, as the veteran posted 87 catches for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns this year. Pairing Meyers with McMillan would give Las Vegas a versatile wide receiver duo and a nice set of offensive playmakers for the quarterback we're about to take next.”
Milroe struggled at times during his 2024 campaign with the Crimson Tide, but he still has elite physical tools. He could develop into a plus-starter in the NFL with good coaching. Nailing the coaching hire will matter if the Raiders go with Milroe.
Skattebo burst onto the scene with an impressive Big 12 Championship Game and College Football Playoff performance. He finished the season with 2,316 scrimmage yards and 24 touchdowns for the surprising Sun Devils.
Alexander, the only defensive player projected to go on the first two days for the Raiders, posted 77 career tackles, 11 passes defended, and four interceptions in two seasons at LSU.
This would be an impressive draft haul for the Raiders on paper. It is still unclear who they will bring in as head coach and general manager, but they will have the tools to accelerate a rebuild.
