REPORT: Raiders in Extremely Unfavorable Position
It is going to be interesting to see what the Las Vegas Raiders will look like in the second half of the season.
No one expected the Raiders to have a season like they are having right now. But it is not over.
The Raiders' playoff chances are slim to none, with a 2-7 record they are mathematically out of the playoff race and all but eliminated.
The Raiders have a way better chance to have a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft than making a run to the playoffs.
"The Raiders were caught in no man's land coming into this season," wrote ESPN's Seth Walder. "Adding talent such as defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and signing Gardner Minshew to be their quarterback but ultimately having little hope of success. The downside came to fruition, and the Raiders will be looking for another new quarterback in 2025."
Even, if the Raiders are not playing for a playoff spot, they will have many things to look at for the rest of the season. They will also have many personnel decisions to make and the second half could be a make-or-break statement for coaches and players.
"Figure out if Desmond Ridder is the guy at QB," said ESPN's Staff Writer Paul Gutierrez. "The Raiders already know what they have in Aidan O'Connell, who is on IR with a broken right thumb. And they have seen the turnover machine that is Minshew. With a new interim offensive coordinator in Scott Turner and a new senior adviser in Norv Turner, the Raiders can purportedly go all-in on Ridder, and sign off the Cardinals' practice squad on Oct. 21, to see exactly what they have."
The Raiders have been given only a one percent chance of making the playoffs as they prepare to face the Miami Dolphins in Week 11. Even if they do not contend for a playoff spot.
The Raiders could play spoilers against their remaining opponents who are making a playoff push, as Maxx Crosby said.
"If we are not going to be the king of the castle right now, might as well go and ruin everyone's season. And I love that. I love being the villain. You know what I mean. I embrace that. Whoever we are going to be playing they are going to get the best version of me. And I expect the rest of the guys to be flying around and ready to perform once we come back from this break. And I think it is good. At this time of course we want to go and get a couple of wins before the bye week, but the reality is, we are 2-7."
