Raiders' Maxx Crosby Has Strong Message for Remaining Opponents
The Las Vegas Raiders hired head coach Antonio Pierce to change the culture of the whole organization.
Growing up as a fan, Pierce saw how the Raiders' success came from the culture that was built by Raiders alumni. It was not any culture. But a Raider one.
Pierce only sees one way the Raiders players, coaches, and anyone involved in the organization should go -- the Raider way.
Even with Pierce's first season as Raiders head coach has not gone the way he expected, one still sees the way the culture has changed for this team.
No player is pointing fingers, blamed one another or quit on their teammates. The Raiders players continue to go out there each week and give everything to turn things around.
And we have seen already this season if players or personnel are not fully committed to the Raiders, they will not stay.
At 2-7, star defensive end Maxx Crosby is not ready to give up on the season just yet. Crosby is the leader of the team. Crosby will make sure he gets everything out of his teammates.
"The reality is you know, we are what record is. It is 2-7. Which is not good," said Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "So I look at it as being the Joker. If we are not going to be the king of the castle right now, might as well go and ruin everyone's season. And I love that. I love being the villain. You know what I mean. I embrace that. Whoever we are going to be playing they are going to get the best version of me. And I expect the rest of the guys to be flying around and ready to perform once we come back from this break. And I think it is good. At this time of course we want to go and get a couple of wins before the bye week, but the reality is, we are 2-7."
Crosby and the Raiders will be ready to roll in Week 11 against the Miami Dolphins after the bye week. Crosby wants to put himself in the mix for Defensive Player of the Year.
