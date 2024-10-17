REPORT: Raiders Linked to Star QB in Mock Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback situation has been less than ideal to start the 2024 season.
The Raiders held a quarterback competition between Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew II this offseason, a battle that neither competitor truly took control of.
Coach Antonio Pierce’s team is 2-4 after a second consecutive loss, in which they benched Minshew, the competition's winner for Aidan O’Connell, who played better football but still did not help put the offense over the top.
While it is still early in the season, and the Raiders could turn things around, Raider Nation is fed up with the quarterback situation.
Many fans are looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft as a beacon of hope. The Raiders would hold the No. 11 overall pick if the season ended today.
In CBS Sports writer Chris Trapasso’s latest mock draft, he gives the Raiders one of the top quarterbacks in the country: Alabama star Jalen Milroe.
On Milroe to Las Vegas, Trapasso wrote:
“It's upside galore with Milroe because of his dynamic rushing abilities along with ascending arm strength and decision-making. The Raiders reset the right way, by picking a quarterback in the first round.”
Milroe would provide an exciting spark for an offense that has not given fans many reasons to be excited about 2024 and beyond. As Trapasso said, Milroe has an excellent arm and the ability to make plays with his legs.
Milroe, a Heisman Trophy contender, has thrown for 1,483 yards, 12 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He has also rushed for 319 yards and 11 touchdowns.
The Raiders have a few offensive pieces they consider to be their core, including rookie tight end Brock Bowers, who has taken the NFL by storm. Pairing Milroe and Bowers would make for an excellent quarterback-tight end duo.
If things do not turn around, the Raiders could look at a philosophical team-building change this offseason. A lot can still happen, but the Raiders could consider hitting the reset button if things do not improve.
That could include finding their franchise quarterback of the future. The top of this year’s draft features several intriguing options, so the Raiders could have their pick of the bunch.
Expect Las Vegas to continue to be linked to quarterbacks in the upcoming draft.
