Raiders Keeping Mindset Simple Ahead of Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders have been putting in the work all offseason long to make sure they do everything in their power to get things going in the right direction, starting next season. They took care of business early in the offseason by hiring the right head coach, Klint Kubiak.

Kubiak will give the Raiders the head coach they have been searching for over the years. Then the Raiders made all the right moves in free agency that will help them next season.

Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Founders FFC quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with fans during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Up next for the Silver and Black in the offseason process to get things going in the right direction is the 2026 NFL Draft. This draft is going to be one of the most important drafts in the franchise. That is because you have all these moving parts, and they want to have a great first impression.

And to top it off, the Raiders have the first overall pick in the draft and will be at the top of most of the other rounds as well. For the Raiders, they are not overthinking it and going with their plan.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Not Making it More than it is Going Into the Draft

Everyone is talking about the Raiders and the first overall pick. It is expected by everyone that the Raiders are going to select the top prospect in this draft, quarterback Fernando Mendoza , out of Indiana University. That is the player for the Raiders, and it is the player who will help this team into the future.

For the Raiders, the first overall pick is as important as the other picks. They are not overthinking the picks as they trust the homework that they have done all offseason long.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Simple Process

"You hear people talk all the time about the process. And the process for me is the same regardless of which player you are talking about," said Bucky Brooks on The Raiders Draft Podcast. "So, you go through and do all the background, you do all the film study. You talk to all the necessary people to compile a comprehensive scouting report on the player. You have to do the same protocol and procedures on every player."

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders have done all their homework on every player that they have scouted. They are still doing that with any last-minute player and throughout the draft. They want to find the best players for this team, not only for next year but to build something special for the future.