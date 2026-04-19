Why Trading Back in Second Round Could Benefit Raiders

The NFL Draft is a complicated process each year, with many factors influencing decision-making at each draft selection after months of preparation, draft board construction, and prospect interviews. The Las Vegas Raiders are one of 32 teams across the league that endure this process each offseason.

This year, the Raiders are expected to take Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall selection in the draft. That means general manager John Spytek's draft, for all intents and purposes, begins early in the second round at No. 36 overall. Las Vegas will have 10 picks to work with, potentially adding a couple of more if they choose to trade back in the second round.

Why Trading Back Would Benefit the Raiders in the NFL Draft

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It would be Raiders-like to trade back from No. 1 overall, but they won't squander that opportunity, especially with the top draft pick for the first time since selecting JaMarcus Russell in 2007. With Mendoza all but confirmed at the top, business should pick up at No. 36.

I view much of the depth in this draft class as ranging from the middle of the second round to the early portion of the fourth round. As Spytek and the Raiders continue to monitor the upcoming selections for Thursday's draft, they are likely to discuss moving back. Gaining more draft capital on Day Two would help fill key roster holes by landing immediate contributors in the second and third rounds.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek walks on the sideline before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Two position groups with depth in Day Two are the wide receivers and defensive tackles, which are among the biggest needs on Las Vegas' roster. There are opportunities for steals and underrated selections that could fly under the radar as the franchise continues to grow in 2026.

Trading Back Has Risks That the Raiders Must Understand

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Think of the Raiders' second-round choice as their "first" pick; everyone knows who the team will draft at No. 1, and No. 36 is where the fun begins and where the action will develop.

Trading back does have its risks, especially with the fear of missing out on a player the Raiders may like and miss out on that opportunity. They also have to take into account that this player could be a reach at No. 36, and trading back could be more valuable. Even so, the Raiders have a chance to attack the better value selections in the middle rounds of the NFL Draft by moving back in the second round.