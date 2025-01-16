REPORT: Raiders Make Surprising Move in Mock Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders have many holes to fill on the offensive side of the ball.
The next general manager will have plenty of cap space and 11 selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, so they will have plenty of options to fix the offense.
One position the Raiders must address is running back. Las Vegas was the worst rushing team in the NFL on a per-game basis, totaling just 79.8 yards.
The Raiders have just two running backs under contract next season, including Zamir White, who did not have the season the team expected him after a breakout four-game stretch in 2023. White averaged just 2.8 yards per carry and only scored one touchdown.
That’s why Alan Goldsher of Pro Football Network mocked Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty to the Silver and Black with the No. 6 overall pick in April’s draft.
On Jeanty to Las Vegas, Goldsher writes:
“Is it possible that the running back position has become undervalued? The Las Vegas Raiders lack firepower all over the offense — the team’s four top rushers combined for 1,097 yards, a total that was eclipsed by 10 individuals — and would do well to ignore the prevailing drafting approach and scoop a potential 1,500-yard rusher.”
Jeanty was the Heisman runner-up after finishing with the second-most rushing yards in a single season (2,601), trailing only football legend Barry Sanders (2,628).
Jeanty led college football in rushing and scored 29 touchdowns on seven yards per carry.
This would certainly be a Raiders-centric pick, as the team has made several surprising selections in drafts past. Jeanty is an excellent player, but his value where the Raiders would be picking seems like a bit of a reach.
Jeanty would provide a spark for a lowly rushing offense regardless of where the Raiders are picking. He is an electric runner who is tough to tackle. He ran for 1,970 yards after contact, which was 259 more yards than the second-leading rusher, Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo.
It would be an unorthodox selection, but the Raiders are used to that. They could ignore positional value in this upcoming class and bring in an exciting player who would certainly help their offense.
