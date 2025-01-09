Why the Raiders Might Consider Taking RB Ashton Jeanty
It is up in the air as to what the Las Vegas Raiders will do the in the NFL Draft. There is a strong sentiment that they will look into drafting a quarterback, but their perceived favorite, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, might be out of their reach unless they spend valuable capital to get him.
The fact that the Silver and Black is coach-less at this moment also leaves their future in the draft all the more ambiguous. However, there is a strong possibility they look to build a foundation on offense that keeps them close in the AFC West arms raise against the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and Denver Broncos.
Most mocks have tied the Raiders to a player many consider the best wide receiver available, Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan. He is a bona fide playmaker and with a generational talent in tight end Brock Bowers and a dominant option in Jakobi Meyers, such a pick would give the franchise a three-headed monster.
But there is another option they could consider -- Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who recently declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Heisman Trophy runner-up had a 2024 season that nothing short of spectacular, accumulating 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 carries for the Broncos. That's good for seven yards per carry, in case you were wondering.
The 5-foot-9, 215-pound Jeanty has a compact, durable frame that runs angry at 4.42 40-yard dash speed, and when all of the tools in his arsenal are factored in he is considered a generational talent. Perhaps there has not been running back prospect like this since Ezekiel Elliott came out of Ohio State in 2016. Jeanty has been projected as a top-10 draft selection in recent mock drafts.
Conventional, modern thinking is that running backs shouldn't be drafted high in today's passing league. One can point to the Detroit Lions and running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who was selected at No. 12 and has 20 total touchdowns in Year 2.
At the end of the day, a first-round pick is an investment, not a gamble. The Raiders could invest in their run-game with Jeanty and add another layer to their offense. They could also go the route of a two-back system, matching the Boise State product with Alexander Mattison. The Lions have found success with a ball carrying duo and many teams around the league are following suit.
It's like hockey -- getting fresh legs out there has proven to be a big difference-maker.
It's a passing league, but rushing offense is not dead yet. The Raiders could make a splash by taking a generational running back.
