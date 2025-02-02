REPORT: Are the Raiders in Danger of Losing Talented Defender?
The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason has already been one of the most intruiging of any team in the National Football League so far. However, after selecting their general manager and head coach, the Raiders have gotten the ball rolling on next season, which they hope will be much more successful than this season.
This season's downward spiral started before the first game of the season kicked off, when veteran defensive end Malcolm Koonce went down with an injury days before the first game of the season.
After showing promise over the final nine games of last season, and during the preseason this season, many expected Koonce excel as the team's starting defensive end opposite veteran defensive end Maxx Crosby.
Koonce's injury was a mental, physical and emotional blow to a defense that entered the season determined to prove it was one of the best in the league. However, doing so without Koonce would prove difficult.
After missing the entire season, Koonce now enters free agency.
However, even with the injury, the veteran defensive end could get a contract from another team willing to take a chance on him. This is especially true for a team that could afford to take a chance on Koonce and be wrong.
Few teams fit that description like the Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles already have a quality defense, adding a healthy Koonce would be a sight to behold.
Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports released his list of one free agent every team should prioritize signing this offseason. He believes the Eagles should sign Koonce.
"Koonce has to be one of the more fascinating players available this offseason, and there's no guarantee the Raiders allow him to walk," Dajani said. "The former third-round pick out of Buffalo was expected to explode in 2024, but suffered a season-ending knee injury right before the season opener. Now, he will be able to test the market. In 2023, Koonce recorded a career-high eight sacks, and six came in the final four games of the season. He recorded three sacks of [Patrick] Mahomes in that Christmas Day upset, which is still the last time Kansas City lost at home."
