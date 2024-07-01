REPORT: Raiders' Most-Improved Unit Being Foolishly Overlooked
The Las Vegas Raiders made vast improvements to their offensive line room this offseason.
With a room that already had returning starters in captain offensive tackle Kolton Miller, center Andre James, guard Dylan Parham and offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. the Raiders added the best center in the 2024 NFL Draft with Jackson Powers-Johnson and brought in two veteran starters and former Pro Bowlers, Andrus Peat and Cody Whitehair. They also added another option to their offensive tackle group with third-round pick DJ Glaze.
Despite all of that, Las Vegas' offensive line unit is still being overlooked.
Pro Football Focus' Zultán Buday ranked the Raiders' offensive line 19th among all 32 offensive lines in the league.
Here's what he had to say about Las Vegas' unit:
"There is a lot to be optimistic about with the Raiders' offensive line: Kolton Miller has developed into one of the NFL's best left tackles, center Andre James had a breakout 2023 season (ranked ninth among centers in PFF grade) and right tackle Thayer Munford Jr. was promising in his second season on a limited workload.
"The Raiders also selected Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft."
Based on this analysis, you would think the Raiders' offensive line would be higher in these rankings. There's no argument as to why it shouldn't be.
It's rather comical that the addition of Powers-Johnson is mentioned as an afterthought. The rookie guard was one of the biggest steals of the draft, who should have gone in the first round but fell to the second. Powers-Johnson was the best center in all of college football last season and will likely be a starter on the Raiders' offensive line.
Between him, Miller, James, Parham, Munford, Whitehair and even Glaze, you have seven potential starters in this room, six of whom started at least 10 games last season.
Sure, 19th isn't terrible, but this unit deserves a higher ranking for how much it improved on paper this offseason. Yet again, the Raiders are not getting their due respect. They're just going to have to earn it this coming season.
