REPORT: Raiders Are a Team to Keep an Eye on for Draft Trade
The past two seasons have been littered with games the Las Vegas Raiders could have won with marginally better quarterback play. However, their lack of quality quarterbacks on the roster made it difficult to even keep the same quarterback under center for long.
Since last season, the Raiders have started five different quarterbacks. Instability at the quarterback position has contributed to the Raiders having four different offensive coordinators. They will enter next season with their third head coach in three seasons.
It is well known that the Raiders need a quarterback; it is only a matter of how they get one. Charles McDonald of Yahoo Sports believes the Raiders will trade up a few spots in the draft to select the quarterback many have linked to the Raiders for months: Shedeur Sanders.
"Trade! Although Sanders’ standing as QB2 is still up for grabs, the Raiders decide to get their guy of the future. A vet QB may still be an option, but the Raiders decided no more half-measures at the position and get themselves a player to commit to under a new regime," McDonald said.
The Raiders' front office changes prove they are ready to at least try to change the narrative surrounding the organization over the past few seasons. Still, they will need a competent quarterback and coaching staff to make that happen.
However, while the Raiders need a quarterback, they have many other roster holes. Those holes do not include the potential departures of many of their best players in free agency this summer. Las Vegas' front office must consider this as they make decisions.
Few teams have as much on the line this offseason as the Raiders. They have the draft capital and enough money to spend in free agency to make considerable changes. Las Vegas has been consumed with negativity lately, but this offseason could change that.
Las Vegas desperately needs a quality draft haul this offseason and a strong set of free-agency signings. While the Raiders' changes are admirable, they need much more help fixing one of the league's most flawed rosters. Securing one of the draft's top QBs will help.
