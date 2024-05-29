REPORT: Raiders' Offseason Second-Worst in the NFL
The Las Vegas Raiders spent the offseason staying true to the vision of Coach Antonio Pierce and General Manager Tom Telesco -- drafting the football players with the measurables and intangibles that fit the prototype of their identity. The Raiders also transitioned from gamblers to investors in the 2024 NFL Draft.
According to Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News, the Raiders had the second-worst offseason out of all 32 teams. Iyer gave the Silver and Black a C- grade, just ahead of the last-place Dallas Cowboys. Iyer listed Gardner Minshew, Alexander Mattison, Brock Bowers, Jackson Powers-Johnson and Christian Wilkins as the key additions.
"The Raiders splurged on Wilkins and used a luxury first-rounder on Bowers despite drafting Michael Mayer in the second round in 2024," Iyer wrote. "They seemed to be too intent on reversing course from the brief Josh McDaniels era that they didn't move on well early for Antonio Pierce. The biggest oddity of them all is showing limited interest in drafting a QB from a strong class. There's every expectation for them to drop into last in the [AFC] West."
The following is Iyer's introduction before the list:
"The NFL offseason is a tricky year-to-year proposition. Much of the success is tied to having assets to make the right acquisitions. For free agency, that's salary-cap room and spending power. For the draft, that's picks capital and finding value prospects. Some teams are positioned to do both well in an attempt to improve their rosters. Others are handcuffed to make the needed personnel moves with veterans or rookies."
The idea of the Raiders "showing limited interest" in drafting a signal caller from a "strong class" might be a bit of a reach.
Two quarterbacks with plenty of red flags -- Michael Penix Jr. had his four season-ending injuries, and Bo Nix was called "undraftable" by former Super-Bowl winning quarterback and expert Drew Stanton -- were taken in the first round. Both were considered risky picks by experts, and the Raiders avoided them. Just three of the six first-round quarterbacks were actually considered first-round picks by Stanton.
The Raiders instead took a generational tight end in Bowers, who will likely be an impact starter on Day 1. Bad drafters allowed Powers-Johnson, a plug-and-play interior offensive lineman, into the hands of the Silver and Black.
The Raiders addressed the cornerback room by taking toolsy cornerback Decamerion Richardson. The Silver and Black added Tommy Eichenberg, a throwback linebacker -- who can still cover the pass -- in the mold of Robert Spillane.
Lastly -- one wonders if Iyer witnessed the "brief Josh McDaniels era."
