REPORT: Raiders' Potential QB Target Could be Traded
While the Las Vegas Raiders are scrambling to find a new quarterback for the 2025 NFL season, one could potentially fall right into their laps: J.J. McCarthy.
McCarthy was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the 10th overall pick of the NFL Draft last spring, but unexpected circumstances have arisen that could lead to the Vikings ultimately trading the former Michigan Wolverines star this offseason.
Prior to drafting McCarthy, Minnesota signed Sam Darnold in free agency. Due to McCarthy tearing his meniscus in preseason, Darnold's path to winning the starting job was clear, and he ended up making the Pro Bowl.
Now, the Vikings are being faced with a dilemma in deciding whether they want to re-sign Darnold on a long-term deal or turn to McCarthy, and Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team feels the Vikings should go with the former option, even after Darnold's poor playoff showing.
"The Vikings took a big swing on McCarthy, taking him with the 10th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, it might be the right move for both parties for the Vikings to start seeking a trade partner," Brooke wrote.
Brooke then goes on to say that McCarthy could have significant trade value due to the fact that the 2025 draft class is not rife with elite quarterback talents.
"The good news for the Vikings is that the 2025 NFL Draft isn't exactly top-heavy with QB talent," he wrote. "A team with a need at the position could be more interested in McCarthy than in what's available in the draft. That could allow the Vikings to get more draft capital than they would in other offseasons for their young quarterback."
A team like the Raiders, perhaps?
Las Vegas fell to sixth in the draft order after rattling off a couple of wins late in the season, potentially taking the Raiders out of the running for Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward.
As a result, Las Vegas may come up empty-handed unless it swings some sort of trade.
Like dealing for McCarthy, for example.
McCarthy had his fair share of detractors last April, so we don't really know how much the Raiders actually like him. Plus, he is now facing possibly serious knee concerns, as he was forced to undergo multiple surgeries to repair his injury.
But if Las Vegas finds itself out of options under center, it may want to consider taking a chance on McCarthy.
