REPORT: Raiders' QB1 Likely Not Set in Stone
Gardner Minshew II won the Las Vegas Raiders' starting quarterback job, but some believe that doesn't necessarily mean he beat out Aidan O'Connell -- he was chosen as a default.
Neither quarterback really made waves in the Raiders' first two preseason games, and there was unconsistency from each of them in training camp.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports believes "the Raiders will almost certainly start multiple QBs" this season.
Here's what Benjamin had to say about the Raiders' quarterback situation in a recent article:
"It took coach Antonio Pierce until partway through the preseason to declare a winner of the competition between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew, and even then, the choice felt somewhat reluctant. Maybe because neither signal-caller came close to acing the eye test in live reps. It's telling that Minshew, the man tabbed for the Week 1 job, indicated prior to his victory that he always anticipated Las Vegas using multiple quarterbacks anyway. Count on seeing O'Connell back under center down the road."
How Pierce will deal with potential adversity regarding Minshew's play will be interesting to see. Would he take a "stubborn" approach and stick to the initial decision he and his staff made? I don't see that happening.
Regardless of what Pierce does if that point comes, you have to remember, it was him who chose O'Connell as the starter when he took the helm last season. And for the most part, that decision worked out rather well.
One thing Pierce has said before, though, is the Raiders want to get back to having consistency at quarterback. Replacing Minshew with O'Connell could be viewed by fans as a step backward, but if it's what Pierce and his staff end up deciding, you know their intention will only be to improve the team.
The good thing is, regardless of how this quarterback room plays this season, the starters got reps with each quarterback this training camp/preseason, allowing them to be quite familiar with whoever is behind center. Both quarterbacks have their teammates' support and have earned their trust. And both have starting experience.
For now, the job is Minshew's. Fans can only hope he was the right answer.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.