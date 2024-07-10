REPORT: Raiders Rookie TE Brock Bowers Projected to Be One of the Best
The Las Vegas Raiders selected arguably one of the best tight ends in college football history when they selected Brock Bowers with the 13th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft.
Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports believes the Raiders’ rookie tight end will be the best rookie tight end this season.
“Every human being who watched even one quarter of any Georgia game Bowers participated in since his true freshman season knew he was going to be a first-round pick whenever he declared for the NFL,” Trapasso said.
While Bowers is undoubtedly talented, Trapasso believes he will have a few hurdles to overcome if he plans to be the best rookie tight end. Trapasso notes that the Raiders have arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL on the roster, who will undoubtedly need his fair share of targets for the Raiders’ offense to be successful.
“Now, Bowers does have some hurdles to clear before he's on his way to a monstrous rookie campaign -- the quarterback situation in Las Vegas doesn't feature a shiny young-uber-talented rookie, AND Davante Adams is still the top dog in the pass-catching contingent,” Trapasso said. “However, Adams is almost 32 and had his lowest yards-per-catch average last year (11.1) since 2015. Now, I don't expect either of those facts to totally dissuade the Raiders from feeding Adams the football. But if his efficiency continues to be sub-Adams-in-his-prime standard while Bowers proves to be a down-the-seam menace on a weekly basis, it very well could lead to the rookie tight end emerging as more of an offensive focal point as the season progresses.”
While the Raiders did not need a tight end, Trapasso notes Bowers’ physical abilities make him an excellent option for either second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell or veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew. Trapasso believes Bowers will present mismatches that the Raiders can exploit this season.
“Bowers has incredible burst, route-running chops, hands, and thunderous YAC capabilities to prove himself as a three-level winner for whoever's throwing him the football as a rookie -- Aidan O'Connell or Garner Minshew," Trapasso said. "And because of his deceptive power coupled with ferocious athleticism, Bowers is a mismatch for essentially every type of defender."
