REPORT: Raiders Slammed With Unfair Take for Big Free Agent Signing
The Las Vegas Raiders made a big splash in free agency last offseason, signing defensive lineman Christian Wilkins to a lucrative multi-year contract.
At the time, it looked like a brilliant move for the Raiders, as they definitely needed to get Maxx Crosby some help in the trenches.
However, Wilkins was lost for the season in October due to a foot injury that ultimately required surgery, bringing an unfortunate end to his debut campaign in Las Vegas.
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus recently put together a list of every team's best and word 2024 free-agent signing, and for the Raiders he placed Wilkins in the latter category.
"Wilkins performed well in limited action, earning a 74.8 overall grade, but his season was cut short after just five games due to injury," Wasserman wrote. "Given the $110 million contract he signed, the Raiders will need him to stay healthy and maintain, if not exceed, that level of production to justify his hefty salary."
Wilkins logged 17 tackles and a couple of sacks during his time on the field last season, but he didn't get much of a chance to showcase his talents.
The 29-year-old was the only high-profile signing Las Vegas made in 2024, so it's almost as if Wasserman had to throw him on the list by default.
That being said, it's still far too early to judge this free-agent signing as a whole.
Wilkins spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins and broke out as a pass rusher in 2023 when he racked up 65 tackles, nine sacks, a forced fumbles and a couple of fumble recoveries.
Previously, the former first-round pick was a dominant run stuffer, having rattled off 98 tackles during the 2022 campaign.
There is still plenty of hope that Wilkins can turn things around for the Raiders, and they better hope he does considering he is under contract through 2027 on an average annual salary of $27.5 million.
Las Vegas totaled just 38 sacks as a team this year, so it definitely needs Wilkins to return healthy and resume his dominant form in 2025.
