REPORT: Recent Mock Draft Has Raiders Taking Superstar
The Las Vegas Raiders lost their seventh straight game in Week 12. The loss dropped the Raiders to 2-9. Tied for the worst record in the National Football League. Heading into Week 13, the Raiders currently sit with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
When NFL teams suffer their ninth loss, they can start looking toward the offseason and the draft. It is difficult to make the playoffs with nine losses unless the team's division is not good in that season.
For the Raiders, they can start looking at the team's needs, which means they can start scouting for the team's franchise quarterback as it is the most glaring need they have.
In the latest mock draft from the 33rd Team's Kyle Crabbs, the Raiders select Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Many expect the Raiders to select Sanders with their 1st-round pick because of the ties he has with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady. Sanders has also taken to social media about his interest in the Raiders selecting him.
Crabbs explained the fit that Sanders will be with the Raiders.
"The Raiders appeared to be poised to be a part of the quarterback market last year but ultimately found themselves on the outside looking in on a record-setting run on quarterbacks in the 1st-round. They'll avoid that issue in this scenario and get a quarterback with a historic lineage to play for one of the historic franchises, a great fit in more ways than one. Sanders has great field vision and touch, which could help expand the Raiders' passing attack beyond rookie phenom Brock Bowers in the years ahead."
The Raiders have six games remaining on the schedule. Still, a lot of football to be played before we know which teams will have a top pick in the upcoming draft. There are multiple teams bunched up for a top pick. One win or more for the Raiders could shake things up as much as more losses.
The Raiders will have options if somehow they do not end up with Sanders. They can go after Miami quarterback Cam Ward or Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.
