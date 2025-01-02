REPORT: Rookie Rankings List Disrespects Raiders' Brock Bowers
When asked about the argument for tight end Brock Bowers' winning of the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce said, "Just look at the records and look at the stats."
Bowers is one of the best rookies in the NFL and might have a case as the best, holding the tight end receiving yards record with 1,144 and the rookie receptions record (tight end or wide receiver) with 108.
Considering the fact that he has cycled through three quarterbacks and two offensive coordinators, his dominance as a playmaker is even more astounding. His violent ability to block is already among the best of the league's blocking tight ends, too.
Quarterback Aidan O'Connell recently described Bowers as a passer's dream.
"He makes it easy on me," O'Connell said. "He's open a lot and he does a great job of getting yards after catch. So, a lot of times, I don't throw it very far to him and he goes
a long way with it. So, yeah, he's made my job a lot easier. And it's been definitely fun to see that. We got to congratulate him after the game, and it was a cool moment. So, it's fun to definitely be there for an
historic season."
Despite the sheer facts of Bowers' incredible rookie season, Pro Football Focus has rated him just the fourth-best rookie, behind Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving, and New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers.
"With one week remaining in the season, Brock Bowers has already set the record for the most receptions by a rookie in a single season," PFF's Gordon McGuinness wrote. "He has earned an 89.9 PFF receiving grade through 17 weeks, averaging 2.06 yards per route run and dropping just 2.7% of the passes thrown his way."
Bowers was widely considered a generational talent coming out of Georgia, arguably the best tight end to ever play college football. He lived up to expectations in the desert since Day 1, playing like a veteran from the jump. Bowers might have been the steal of the draft; the Silver and Black are sure glad to have him.
