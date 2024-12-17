REPORT: Takeaways From Latest Raiders' Shortcoming
The Las Vegas Raiders faced the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football, coming up just short in a six-point loss that came down to the final play. It was arguably the closest the Raiders have come to snapping their 10-game losing streak.
The Raiders played the Falcons toe-to-toe, even without some of their best players, like defensive end Maxx Crosby. Still, they could not steal a win against a Falcons team whose season was on the line.
The Raiders have almost come close to winning many games this season but cannot figure out how to win. Nick Shook of NFL.com listed his biggest takeaway from the game for the Raiders. His thoughts essentially sum up the Raiders' entire season.
“These are your 2024 Raiders," Shook said. "It was expected Las Vegas would struggle offensively once it lost both Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell to injury, but I'm not sure we thought it would be this bad,” Shook said. “The only juice from this offense came from Alexander Mattison, who provided his entire serving of it by trucking safety Justin Simmons on a play. Sure, Ridder finished with 208 yards on 23 completions, but he also threw a horrid interception in the fourth quarter, and the Raiders ended the night under 250 yards as a team and 4 of 14 on third down."
“They're an uninspiring outfit. Even when they needed to cover 80 yards in 1:50 with the game on the line, Ridder couldn't bring himself to throw the ball beyond the range of a checkdown to a running back. They incurred a delay of game penalty during this period, too, playing like a team that is now 2-12. One look at Antonio Pierce's dismayed expression on the sideline says it all."
The Raiders are only a few weeks from securing one of the top picks in the NFL Draft, while the losing has taken a toll on everyone in and around the organization. It will be up to Pierce to help keep continuing getting most out of the players, which even at 2-12, is something Pierce has done successfully.
