REPORT: The Future of Raiders' Owner Mark Davis, HC Antonio Pierce
The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 2-12 after their Monday Night Football loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The Raiders brought the game down to the very end, but suffered their 10th straight loss.
The Silver and Black have three games remaining on the season. After that, owner Mark Davis will have a decision to either bring back head coach Antonio Pierce or look for a new coach. Pierce has had to deal with a lot of injuries and shuffling quarterbacks. The team keeps playing hard for Pierce. But will that be enough to help him keep his job?
"I think last week when Mark Davis spoke at the owners' meetings, I think it was apparent that Antonio Pierce's future is unsettled," said ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter. "He [Davis] was asked about the general manager [Tom Telesco] and the head coach, he said he is viewing them separately, not as a package deal. With the Raiders having hired Tom Telesco during the offseason. Made it very clear that each guy will be judged independently of the others. And he also said I will get to everything after the season."
"If an owner is going to stand behind a guy, he stands behind the guy. Mark Davis did not stand behind Antonio Pierce. So, till he does, I think that is a question. It is also a little unfair to AP considering all the quarterback drama that they been through. They have not had a quarterback this year. So, if Mark Davis is what they decide to do, well again Antonio Pierce is fighting a fight this year without a one-handed leash tied around his back. How are you going to do that, when you do not have the quarterback? Is it their fault that the six quarterbacks went right in front of them in the draft and none of them were left when their turn rolled around? It is a tough thing to do."
"They did not have the type of quarterback play that I think is fair to judge Antonio Pierce on, but it certainly did not sound like last week that he is an absolute lock to be back at all."
The Raiders will also need to find their next franchise quarterback in the offseason.
