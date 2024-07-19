REPORT: Three Raiders Make List of Top 100 Players in the NFL
The Las Vegas Raiders have a roster filled with a healthy mix of talented veteran players and young talent who need to be developed. Not only do the Raiders have plenty of veteran experience, but a few of those veterans are among the very best in the entire National Football League at their respective positions.
As the Raiders enter what will be a pivotal season for many players on the team, they will undoubtedly depend on those veterans to help guide them to a successful season. Dallas Robinson of Pro Football Network recently compiled a list of the top 100 players in the NFL. Three Raiders made the list, and one of those three was voted one of the league's top ten players.
Robinson voted veteran defensive lineman Maxx Crosby as the 9th overall best player in the league.
“Availability is the best ability, but talent is helpful, too,” Robinson said. “Luckily for the Las Vegas Raiders, Maxx Crosby offers both in spades. He was the only defensive lineman to play over 1,000 snaps in 2023, leading DL in playtime for the second consecutive season. Crosby is dynamite against the run and finished fourth among edge rushers with 86 pressures.”
Robinson ranked All-Pro Raider Davante Adams as the 25th overall best player in the league. Adams, who some believe had a down season last season, mainly because of poor quarterback play, returns this season looking to prove he is undoubtedly the best receiver in the league.
“Davante Adams is still the best route runner in the game, and his release package is unparalleled,” Robinson said. “He earned three consecutive first-team All-Pro nods to begin the decade, but his production took a hit in 2023 (mainly due to the Raiders’ QB play).
“He’s posted at least 100 catches and 1,000 yards in five of the last six years, including four straight. While Vegas’ quarterback situation didn’t improve this offseason, Adams should continue to receive plenty of opportunities. In 2023, he ranked first league-wide in air yards share (44.2%) and second in target share (33.1%).”
Raiders general manager Tom Telesco added former Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins to the roster earlier this offseason. Robinson voted Wilkins as the 70th overall best player in the league.
“Christian Wilkins had always been a productive player heading into 2023, but he stepped up his game in his fifth NFL campaign,” Robinson said.
“The former first-round pick posted 11.5 sacks and 27 QB hits from 2019 to 2022 — Wilkins put up nine sacks and 23 quarterback hits in 2023 alone. The Raiders liked what they saw and made Wilkins the NFL’s second-highest-paid DT this offseason.”
