REPORT: Trade Proposal Has Raiders Robbing Saints
Part of the Las Vegas Raiders' struggles on offense has been a weak run game. A big issue for a team that wanted to establish the run under head coach Antonio Pierce.
The Silver and Black are 31st in rushing yards per game with a meager 79.5 and an abysmal 3.73 rushing yards per play, also second-to-last in the league. It has been a big factor in their lack of sustainable drives and trips to the red zone.
Which has hurt their scoring. It is all a big part of their 2-4 record and their inability to generate any momentum against good defenses. The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 5 and there is plenty of time for the Raiders to change things for the better.
ESPN's Bill Barnwell proposes a trade in which the Raiders acquire star New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller for offensive lineman Andrus Peat. Peat was just acquired by the Raiders this offseason from the Saints.
The Saints have had poor offensive line play and with rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler filling the role of an injured Derek Carr, investing in protection might not be such a bad idea.
"The Raiders signed Peat to a one-year deal this offseason, but he has played just 32 snaps," Barnwell wrote. "Having his versatility in reserve can be valuable, but Las Vegas could swap him for a younger player with some upside in Miller. The second-year back missed half of his rookie season with an ankle injury, but he ran for 73 yards in the season finale. He then appeared to get into coach Dennis Allen's doghouse after suffering a hamstring injury on the opening day of training camp.
"Miller is set to return from injured reserve after missing every game with that hamstring issue, but he already seems to have worn out his welcome in New Orleans. As a third-round pick who ran for 1,399 yards in his final season with TCU, he seemed to offer something as a power back with explosion and acceleration. The Raiders don't seem committed to Zamir White, and rookie Dylan Laube fumbled in a key spot against the Steelers last Sunday. Bringing in Miller as part of the competition at running back could land Vegas a more significant player for their future."
