REPORT: What Was Tom Telesco's Biggest Mistake with Raiders?
After one season at the helm, the,The Las Vegas Raiders fired general manager Tom Telesco after one season at the helm, but they do not plan to rush the search to fill the position. While it may seem that Telesco had a short leash, everyone made mistakes leading to the 4-13 season they recently completed.
It could be argued that both of Telesco's most notable signings were failures, such as signing veteran defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a massive contract worth over $100 million.
It was meant to be Telesco's signature signing as the team's new general manager, but Wilkins only played five games this season.
The Raiders also signed veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew last offseason. Telesco believed this move would benefit the roster.
Telesco and the Raiders the season to quickly learned that they were wrong. Minshew finished this past season with a 2-7 record in a failed mission for the family.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network recently ranked every quarterback in the National Football League. Rolfe ranked Minshew as the 35th-best quarterback in the league this past season, he only ranked 39 quarterbacks.
"Gardner Minshew II’s season ended due to a collarbone injury, and in some ways, it gave the Raiders an easy path to transition to O’Connell," Rolfe said. "The younger player deserved to start and be fully evaluated in the final six games to decide how the Raiders should proceed at the position.
"Minshew had his best performance of the season in Week 11, but even then, that was a C-graded performance. He had already been benched twice prior to his injury, so it was unlikely he was going to get much more time in a starting role. Minshew finished with a -0.09 EPA/DB (35th), 6.0 nYPA (32nd), and had a 0.9 TD/INT rate (37th). It’s hard to imagine he starts many more games in his NFL career, but he should still end up somewhere as either a backup or an emergency third quarterback should he continue playing."
The Raiders have begun making all the wrong moves over the past decade. However, failing to secure a quality quarterback now cost multiple coaches and players their jobs and was undoubtedly the most significant mistake Telesco could make.
