REPORT: Where Did Raiders' RB Situation Rank in 2024?
The Las Vegas Raiders had an incredibly underwhelming rushing attack in 2024.
The Raiders ranked last in the NFL in rushing yards per game with just 79.8. If Las Vegas needed a spark on the ground, they would not get it.
The Raiders fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy midway through the season, as he failed to produce an effective rushing attack with the Raiders’ backs. Getsy had great run games with the Chicago Bears, but that did not translate to his move West.
NFL Network analyst and one-time Raider running back Maurice Jones-Drew felt the same way. He ranked the Raiders’ primary running back, Alexander Mattison, last in the league.
On Mattison, Jones-Drew writes:
“We knew it was going to be a struggle for Las Vegas' offense after the departure of Josh Jacobs. The Raiders, who ranked dead last in rushing in 2024, leaned on a committee of backs with Mattison receiving a bulk of the carries. However, he was far less efficient than Ameer Abdullah and Sincere McCormick, who both averaged 4.7 yards per carry. After two disappointing seasons as a starter in this league, Mattison is likely destined for backup status.”
Mattison finished 2024 as the Raiders’ leading rusher with 420. That ranked 53rd among all running backs. Ameer Abdullah finished second on the team with 311.
Zamir White was maybe the biggest disappointment in the Raiders’ running back room. He finished with 65 carries for 183 yards and one touchdown in eight games. After a breakout in the second half of 2023, White did not capitalize on it.
Mattison was brought in as the backup running back to Zamir White but started seven games. White suffered a quad injury that kept him out of the final seven games of the season.
Upgrading the running back room is a top priority for the Raiders and new general manager John Spytek this offseason. Mattison and Abdullah are set to hit free agency, and the Raiders still do not have a coach in place, so it is unknown if they will return.
No matter who takes over as coach, the Raiders cannot have a bottom-ranked rushing attack again in 2025 if they want to be a competitive team.
