Brady, Spytek Must Continue to Invest in the NFL Draft
After abruptly firing former general manager Tom Telesco in an effort to lure Ben Johnson to Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Raiders have hired a new general manager to get the franchise moving in the right direction.
On Wednesday, the Raiders hired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant general manager John Spytek to their vacant general manager position and will soon decide on their next head coach. The Raiders thought they were the front runners to land Johnson, but he signed with the Chicago Bears earlier this week.
While the Raiders decide on their next head coach, landing Spytek at least gets the ball rolling on what they hope will be a productive offseason. After two consecutive disappointing seasons, the Raiders desperately need to taste success.
Spytek joins the Raiders after spending nearly a decade with the Buccaneers, helping them put together multiple teams that made it to the playoffs. He was also a part of the Buccaneers team that won the Super Bowl with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady under center.
Spytek and Brady were also college teammates for a short period. Brady has secured a general manager with whom he has over two decades of history and won a Super Bowl. Next on the to-do list will be to find a head coach who will likely also have some sort of previous ties to Brady.
Either way, Spytek is known for helping construct talented teams by patiently making informed decisions, which the Raiders need.
Although the Raiders fired Telesco, he was not fired because of anything he did or did not do on the job. In his lone season with the team, he helped produce one of the best Raiders draft classes in the last decade.
Telesco may be gone, but his approach to the draft worked. His leveled approach gave the Raiders a foundation to build on moving forward.
Telesco also gave Brady and Spytek the blueprint of how to turn this Raiders team around.
This offseason, Brady, Spytek, and the Raiders must continue their long-term plan to turn the Raiders organization around by taking a responsible approach to free agency in the NFL Draft.
This could mean staying put at the sixth overall pick and not trading draft capital to move up for a quarterback, especially when the Raiders have plenty of other needs that must be addressed this summer.
