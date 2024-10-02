REPORT: Where Do the Raiders Rank Entering Week 5?
So far, the Las Vegas Raiders have had an up and down season. Especially in the rankings.
The Raiders lost a winnable game in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers. They rebounded with a monumental upset over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. They follow it up by losing via blowout at home against the struggling Carolina Panthers.
The Raiders, while depleted with injuries, responded with crucial victory against the Cleveland Browns. What did it do for their ranking within the NFL?
Sports Illustrated: No. 25
Conor Orr moved the Raiders up seven spots from dead last in his last ranking. They come in at No. 25.
"Credit where credit is due: how often does a coach call his team out for making business decisions and have it be a sort of hidden, motivating factor?" Orr wrote. "The Raiders won this game with players like Isaiah Pola-Mao and Charles Snowden. Sans Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby, they stole a W they had no business competing for. No matter how we feel on this side of the glass about how it happened, there’s no doubt it was impressive."
CBS Sports: No. 23
CBS Sports' Pete Prisco was favorable to the Raiders, ranking them relatively high at No. 23.
"They found a way to win a game against the Browns without Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby," Prisco wrote. "That's big. The defense had a good day."
The 33rd Team: No. 20
Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team is one of the more lenient of the Raiders' rankers. He has the Silver and Black at No. 20.
"It’s hard to know what to think about the Las Vegas Raiders," Mosher wrote. "One week, they are upsetting the Ravens in Baltimore. And the next week, they are getting blown out by the Panthers. They got a gritty win against the Browns in Week 4 despite being without Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams. It’s clear that the players love Antonio Pierce, and for that reason alone, they will be competitive in a lot of these types of games."
ESPN: No. 21
ESPN's Paul Gutierrez criticized the Raiders' defense. However, he is one of the writers who has ranked the Raiders highest.
"Sure, backup edge rusher Chris Snowden's last-minute takedown of quarterback Deshaun Watson closed out the Raiders' white-knuckle win over the Browns on Sunday," Gutierrez wrote. "But it was just Las Vegas' eighth sack of the season, tied for the fifth-fewest number of sacks in the NFL through four games. To be fair, starting defensive end Malcolm Koonce was lost for the year with a knee injury before the season opener, and Maxx Crosby missed the Browns game with a left high ankle sprain. But others need to step up."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.