REPORT: Where Raiders' Secondary Stands Among Rest of the League
Many of the Las Vegas Raiders' units have been overlooked when compared to the rest of the 31 teams in the NFL, but one recent ranking might be close to accurate.
Pro Football Focus' John Kosko recently ranked the Raiders' secondary 17th in the NFL.
Here's what he had to say about the group:
"The Raiders were better than expected in 2023, as they graded as the 11th-best unit and finished 16th in EPA allowed per pass. Cornerback Jack Jones (71.9 coverage grade) brings excitement to the field, and safety Tre’von Moehrig’s advanced grading was excellent in 2023. As usual, this group will have it difficult dealing with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert in the division, but they’re battle-tested enough to handle the high-flying AFC West."
Some might initially believe this ranking to be disrespectful, but when you think about it, it may be just right.
The only improvement the Raiders made to their secondary to this offseason was through the draft, and we have yet to know what rookie defensive backs M.J. Devonshire, Trey Taylor and Decamerion Richardson's roles will look like.
The Raiders also do not have a clear option at CB3. It seems Jones, one of the team's biggest breakout players from last season, could very well get the starting nod as CB2, with Nate Hobbs likely to be CB3. They certainly have options, but it's going to be difficult to replace the void left by former Raider Amik Robertson, who departed for the Detroit Lions this offseason.
Many believe the Raiders need one more addition to their secondary, a veteran presence of starting caliber. Perhaps they make that happen before training camp, but if not, this is the group they are riding with.
Las Vegas' secondary showed a ton of promise by the end of last season, and with Hobbs and Moehrig coming off career years, there's reason to believe it will be even better this coming season.
Kosko has the Denver Broncos' and Kansas City Chiefs' secondaries ranked ahead of the Raiders' at No. 16 and No. 9, respectively, with the Los Angeles Chargers three spots behind the Silver and Black at No. 20.
