REPORT: Where the Raiders' Running Back Unit Ranks
The Las Vegas Raiders decided to part ways with running back Josh Jacobs earlier this offseason, as the veteran running back signed with the Green Bay Packers. After years of giving Jacobs the majority of the team’s carries over the last few seasons, the Raiders were unable to or unwilling to provide Jacobs the contract he was looking for.
By letting Jacobs walk in free agency, the Raiders also committed to a different philosophy at the running back position. Although the switch in philosophy happened this offseason with Jacobs' departure, the Raiders had been preparing for it for years.
As Jacobs entered a contract year leading up to the 2022-23 seasons, the Raiders wisely drafted running back Zamir White in the fourth round of that year’s NFL Draft. It seemed an underrated move, as Jacobs would lead the league in rushing that season. Jacobs would hold out the following offseason before signing a one-year deal with the team. White spent most of his first two seasons in the National Football League on the bench and on special teams.
Inevitably, at the end of his one-year deal with the Raiders, Jacobs was again searching for a payday the Raiders weren’t willing to give him. After a down season and an injury to Jacobs, White played well over the last few games of last season as the team’s primary back.
CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan ranked each NFL team’s group of running backs by tiers. He believes the Raiders' running back room consisting of White, veteran backs Ameer Abdullah and Alexander Mattison, and rookie running back Dylan Laube fall under the ‘More to Prove’ category, the second-to-last category.
“The Raiders are handing the keys to the backfield to Zamir White after seeing Josh Jacobs depart for free agency,” Sullivan said. “On top of White, Las Vegas has Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah, who are capable of taking on a starter's workload in a pinch.”
The Raiders enter the season with multiple running backs doing different things well. This gives new Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy many options for attacking opposing defenses next season. Sullivan's assessment was fair. The Raiders' running back room undoubtedly has more left to prove.
