REPORT: Which Raider to be on the Lookout For in Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders have a big 2024 training camp ahead of them.
Whether it be position battles, players who need to take the next step or players merely looking to make the roster, Las Vegas' training camp will be comprised of several significant storylines.
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus recently analyzed "one player to watch for every team" in training camp. Second-year edge rusher Tyree Wilson was his pick for the Raiders.
Here's what he had to say about the Raiders' 2023 first-round pick:
"Free-agent signing Christian Wilkins should pay immediate dividends along the team’s defensive line, but the spotlight will still be on 2023 first-rounder Tyree Wilson.
"After being taken with the seventh overall pick last year, Wilson put together a puzzling rookie season. He played only 493 snaps, mustering 24 pressures and missing a whopping 18.5% of his tackles.
"As Maxx Crosby remains one of the most unstoppable pass-rushers in the game and Malcolm Koonce elevates his skill set, it feels like the clock is already ticking on Wilson to show legitimate growth in his second year, and that countdown starts in late July."
Wilson, of course, took the field without having gone through a normal offseason of preparation. The Texas Tech product had been recovering from foot surgery after suffering a season-ending injury that cut his final collegiate season short.
Wilson started to show signs of his true potential late in his rookie season, which can partly be attributed to his move to the interior.
This is a player Raider Nation should be very excited about entering the 2024 season. Wilson has flown under the radar with all the conversation around Wilkins and Crosby and Koonce coming off a career year, but he has the potential to have a huge coming-out party in his sophomore campaign.
Having come into the league with high expectations and now being considered somewhat of an afterthought, you can be sure Wilson will have a chip on his shoulder this season.
"[W]e could want it, but Tyree's got to want it as well, and I think he does because last year, he got humbled," said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce when he addressed media members at the 2024 NFL Combine. "When you're the seventh pick overall and you don't have the year that he expected to have, and you hear all the outside noise -- and he knows it, it wasn't good, hell no, it was ugly, it wasn't pretty at the beginning, but that's OK. He worked on it, he worked on it, and you saw the improvement."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.