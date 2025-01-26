REPORT: Why Hiring Carroll Could Help the Raiders in More Than One Way
After securing Pete Carroll to be their next head coach, the Las Vegas Raiders can finally turn the page on another dismal season and focus on getting better during the offseason.
The Raiders have more than a few things to fix, as they hope Carroll can help them become more than AFC West cellar dwellers. Along with quarterback play, the Raiders' head coaching position has been one of the team's most significant shortcomings.
Carroll is one of the more revered coaches in the National Football League and should help stabilize a Raiders' team that will start next season with their third head coach in as many years. He may be the oldest head coach in National Football League history, but that could turn out to be a positive for the Raiders.
Brian Ramos of Pro Football Network noted the Raiders hiring Carroll was a win for the team and could help the Raiders win in more ways than one. Specifically, Ramos believes the addition of Carroll could put a trade for Seattle Seahawks quarterback into consideration for the Raiders.
"Landing Carroll is a huge win for the Raiders," Ramos said. "Even though he is 73 years old, he is still a very solid head coach and a Super Bowl champion. He will not be there for the long term, but the Raiders need fixing, and he can do that. Adding a guy like Smith would be helpful for the Raiders as well. He is 34 years old, so he will not be your franchise quarterback but could put together a couple of good seasons to delay the issue for a roster with other holes to address.
"Also, acquiring Smith would help them during the 2025 NFL Draft, as they would not have to worry about missing out on Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. Las Vegas has the No. 6 pick in the current NFL Draft order. Smith (2024 QB+ grade: 77.6, 15th in the NFL) assuming he does not regress, could give the Raiders the best quarterback play they have had since Derek Carr (2019 QB+ grade: 86.0). This potential trade would also make sense for Smith as he gets to reunite with the head coach who ultimately got the most out of him."
