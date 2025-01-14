REPORT: Raiders Attack Significant Needs in Mock Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders desperately need a productive offseason after multiple unsuccessful seasons.
The organization and fanbase have long-waited for a consistently good Raiders team.
Adding Tom Brady, as well as a soon-to-be-named general manager and head coach, gives hope that things will change in Las Vegas for the Silver and Black. First, the Raiders must find the players to make that happen.
Bryce Lazenby of The Sporting News used Pro Football Network’s mock draft simulator to project the Raiders' first three picks in the upcoming draft. The results suggest the Raiders will simultaneously address three of their most significant needs.
With cornerback Nate Hobbs set to become a free agent and talented cornerback Jakorian Bennett's injury history, the Raiders must add a cornerback to a thin cornerback room. Lazenby's results have the Raiders selecting cornerback Will Johnson from Michigan.
"The Raiders desperately need a lockdown corner to put opposite Jakorian Bennett," Lazenby said. "Jack Jones had a miserable 2024 season, and an upgrade is necessary. Will Johnson from Michigan could be just what the Raiders need.
"The corner battled injuries in 2024 but looked like the best corner in college football the year prior. For the championship-winning Wolverines, Johnson collected 27 tackles and four interceptions. Johnson has the perfect size for the boundary and the speed to keep up with the NFL’s elite receivers. With no quarterback worth taking here, Johnson is the pick.
Lazenby projects the Raiders will take quarterback Jalen Milroe from Alabama. This would allow the Raiders to address the quarterback position respectfully yet conservatively while addressing multiple needs.
"With Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward gone, Jalen Milroe likely becomes the best quarterback remaining," Laznby said. "He has plenty of big-game experience at Alabama, and Milroe's dual-threat ability makes him an interesting prospect for today’s NFL. Milroe is far from a perfect prospect, but his natural athletic ability will be hard for the Raiders to turn down. Selecting the Alabama passer would provide competition for Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew (if he isn't cut or traded) and would give the Raiders a physically gifted signal-caller to build around.
Lazenby has the Raiders adding to another thin position group by selecting wide receiver Tez Johnson from Oregon in the third round.
"No matter who the quarterback is in 2025, the weapons need to be upgraded in Vegas," Lazenby said. "Tez Johnson, like Milroe, has plenty of big-game experience after two seasons at Oregon.
"Johnson is a shifty receiver who is polished as a route-runner. There are concerns about Johnson’s size, but he should immediately be able to contribute in the slot. The Raiders already have an elite tight end in Brock Bowers, so a quick playmaker from the slot would be a nice addition."
