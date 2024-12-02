Revisiting the Last Raiders-Buccaneers Game
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road this upcoming Sunday, hoping to snap an eight-game losing streak.
The Raiders last played the Bucs in October 2020, losing 45-20. Since it’s been so long since these two teams have met, it is a good time to revisit the game and see how different things were then compared to now.
For one, Raiders minority owner Tom Brady was the quarterback of the Buccaneers. Brady would go on to win the Super Bowl that year, his seventh, to solidify himself as the greatest quarterback of all time.
This was a back-and-forth game for three quarters. It started with Derek Carr connecting with Nelson Agholor and Darren Waller, pushing the ball down the field easily until Carr threw a laser over the top to Agholor for a touchdown. Raiders led 7-0.
Brady and the Bucs responded by moving the ball down the field in 10 plays. Brady connected with Rob Gronkowski, and Ronald Jones II carried much of the offense. Brady would cap it off with a QB sneak to tie the game, 7-7.
After a Daniel Carlson field goal to start the second quarter, Brady took the Bucs down the field again in just eight plays, connecting with Gronkowski on a touchdown. The Raiders could not score, and Brady hit Scotty Miller on a long touchdown. The Bucs led 21-10 at the end of the first half.
It took a while, but the Bucs put a field goal on the board to make it 24-10. Then, Carr took a shot downfield and hit Agholor on a long pass that put the Raiders on Tampa’s five-yard line, leading to a Waller touchdown. 24-17. The Raiders would put another field goal on the board, but that would be it.
Brady would throw two more touchdowns, and Jones ran for another as the Bucs piled on in the fourth quarter to close the game. A 45-20 final gave the Raiders their third loss of the season.
Now, Baker Mayfield leads the Bucs, and the Raiders do not have Josh Jacobs, Waller, Agholor, or Hunter Renfrow. Tampa Bay is playing great football right now, and Mike Evans has just returned from an injury.
It may be tough for the Raiders to pull off this victory, but anything can happen. The Bucs just got a scare from the Carolina Panthers, so if the Raiders can keep it close and avoid self-inflicted mistakes, they could be in line for an upset.
