How Geno Smith Will Change the Culture
The biggest hole that the Las Vegas Raiders had to fill this offseason was at the quarterback position. They had done that now by trading for veteran quarterback Geno Smith last week.
Smith has spent his last five seasons with the Seahawks. In his first season has a starter in Seattle he took them to the playoffs. Last season Smith lead the Seahawks to a 10-7 record and had a good season.
Smith will also reunite with his former head coach Pete Carroll in Las Vegas. Carroll knows Smith well and he was a huge reason why the Raiders went after Smith. They both want to turn things around next season for the Raiders and they will have another opportunity together.
Smith brings his veteran presence to the Raiders and he will change the culture both on and off the field. Smith is a tremendous competitor and gives the Raiders what they have been missing in the last few seasons.
"I saw the Raiders owner Mark Davis at the Super Bowl, he told me we got to get a quarterback," said Chief National Reporter Steve Wyche on NFL Network. "The guy helping them find the quarterback Tom Brady, that was a big thing for him too. And Mark Davis said we are going to lean on Tom. And so now as he said they got a veteran quarterback in here with experience that can help them level up and change the culture."
"Look how tough that division is. They had to get a quarterback with some skins on the wall who still has some time left in his career to get things turned around. Now Chip Kelly the new offensive coordinator, can start designing an offense that plays to Geno's strength. And just historically what do the Raiders like to do? They like to throw the deep ball. We know that Geno can throw the deep ball so he checks some of the boxes organizationally but more so culturally as Pete Carroll tries to turn it around."
The Raiders are just getting started with making moves this offseason. We will see how they can upgrade their roster moving forward and what they will do in the 2025 NFL Draft in April.
