Robert Spillane Feels Toughness in Raider Way
The Las Vegas Raiders have built a culture on toughness and competitiveness. Coach Antonio Pierce re-established and strengthened the culture when he took over as head coach. The culture grew so strong that he became the permanent head coach.
The culture can grow strong when players buy into it. Thankfully for Pierce, one of his captains, linebacker Robert Spillane, embodies the Raider Way perfectly.
Spillane joined the Raiders during last year’s free agency period after spending four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have found success by building a similar culture.
Spillane had the best season of his career after joining the Raiders, posting 148 total tackles and 3.5 sacks. He earned an opportunity and made the most of it.
Spillane joined defensive end Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush with Maxx Crosby," and discussed what it feels like going from one tough, blue-collar culture to another. He also said Crosby is the embodiment of the culture.
“I think the guy right next to me sets the tone for it all,” Spillane said, motioning to Crosby. “For the coaches, for the organization; when they see how our Defensive Player of the Year -- how he comes to work every single day and the consistency he brings to the team, it only empowers everybody else to want to match his level. We might not be able to get to Maxx’s level, but we have to maximize our own potential, and he inspires so many guys in that locker room to raise their standards. When you look at a teammate, a guy who does it the right way, it’s fun to be in a locker room like that.”
Spillane and Crosby are cut from the same cloth: under-recruited out of high school, went to low-level colleges and weren’t selected with high draft picks. They have had to earn their keep by their own efforts.
The Raider Way is built by players like Spillane and Crosby and thrives when players like them are leading the charge.
The culture of a team brings the players together. The Raiders have a strong one that they hope can result in on-field victories in 2024.
